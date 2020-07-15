Nick Cannon Calls Out ViacomCBS Over Firing & Insists He Tried To Apologize — See Statement

Nick Cannon posted a lengthy Facebook message hours after he was fired by ViacomCBS for allegedly failing to apologize over his ‘anti-Semetic’ comments made on a recent episode of his podcast.

Nick Cannon, 39, is turning the tables on ViacomCBS by demanding an apology from them and insisting that he actually did that himself over the situation regarding his words on an episode of his podcast/YouTube series titled Cannon’s Class that discussed conspiracy theories including those about Jewish people. He penned a 1500 word Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15, called “Truth and Reconciliation”, where he addressed the topic head on and claimed that he did try to apologize and “went as far to reach out to [Viacom owner] Shari Redstone to have a conversation of reconciliation,” only to be met with “Dead Silence!”

“That’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place,” he wrote. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.” A ViacomCBS rep told Variety that, “It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to [Redstone].”

The multi-talented entertainer also spoke about his decades-long partnership with Viacom that included his career beginnings on their hit show All That before making the transition to Wild ‘N Out which has been on the air for many years. He claims the cable series was “an idea which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV”. After he created a “billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire,” the father-of-two claimed that “my ownership of [Wild ‘N Out] was swindled away from me.”

He eventually called for an apology from the company and “full ownership” of the Wild ‘N Out franchise. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

The Masked Singer host also noted in his post that he’s received an “outpouring of love and support from the Jewish community.” He continued, “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”