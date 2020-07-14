Breaking News
Hollywood Life

‘Wild ‘N Out’ Host Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS For Failing To Apologize For ‘Anti-Semitic’ Comments

Courtesy of NBC
Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer Nick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Nick Cannon Teen Choice Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2018
Nick Cannon Wild 'N Out Live tour at American Airlines Arena, Miami, USA - 14 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

ViacomCBS has fired and cut all ties with Nick Cannon after he failed to apologize for ‘anti-Semitic’ comments he made in a June episode on his podcast, ‘Cannon’s Class’.

Nick Cannon, 39, has been fired by ViacomCBS, the conglomerate confirmed in a statement to HollywoodLife on July 14. The news came after Nick started facing major backlash on social media over “anti-Semitic” comments he made in a recently episode of his podcast/YouTube series, titled Cannon’s Class.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the statement reads. “We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Nick has not yet commented on his firing, but HollywoodLife reached out to his rep for a comment, and we did not receive an immediate response. However, Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband, who also currently hosts Fox’s The Masked Singer, took to Twitter on Monday, July 13 (after the podcast was released on June 30), and said he had “no hate in my heart nor malice intentions”. He also said he didn’t condone hate speech. He went on to say that he holds himself “accountable for this moment” and takes full responsibility for his actions.

Nick has hosted Wild ‘N Out since it premiered in June 2005. The show, which launched on MTV before moving to its sister network VH1, was recently renewed for three more seasons. Nick has also hosted several other programs on the company’s cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon.