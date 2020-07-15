Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash For Promoting Goya Products After Boycott By Latino Shoppers

Ivanka Trump is the subject of ridicule after the president’s daughter posed with a can of Goya beans on social media amid the brand boycott. Some voters are pointing out that she may have violated a federal law with the pic.

Ivanka Trump‘s bizarre photoshoot with a literal can of beans on July 14 has the president’s daughter and White House advisor dodging criticism and mockery on Twitter. Trump, 38, posted a photo to social media showing herself beaming while showcasing a can of Goya black beans in her hands, captioned with the Hispanic food brand’s slogan: “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” She also included the Spanish translation, “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Ivanka’s awkward endorsement comes amid a boycott of Goya after the brand’s CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Donald Trump during a July 9 appearance at the White House. “We are all truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.” Unanue was invited to the White House as part of the president’s Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, an executive order which aims to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.

Goya is a staple in Hispanic households across the United States, but disappointed customers, including public figures like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have vowed to no longer support the brand due to Unanue’s allegiance with President Trump, the man who ordered immigrant children to be separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border and keeps them in cages. The man who started his presidential campaign in 2015 by calling Mexicans “rapists and murderers.”

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

Trump’s Goya photo may be considered by the Department of Justice a violation of federal ethics law. According to 5 C.F.R. § 2635.702, “A [government] employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally. An employee’s position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.”

Twitter erupted after seeing Ivanka’s post. “This woman did nothing as her father took OUR BABIES, caged them & killed them while ON HIS WATCH, next we watched as he refused to help Puerto Rico… we made Goya a success and we can take it away for standing with an Administration that hates Hispanics… #BoycottGoya,” one person tweeted. “Goya f**k yourself,” another put it succinctly.