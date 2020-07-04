Ivanka Trump Dragged For Asking People To ‘Wear A Mask’ On July 4th: ‘Tell Your Father’

Ivanka Trump became an easy target yet again for trolls to go after after she recommended people wear a mask on the 4th of July.

Eek. Ivanka Trump, 38, who has a history of saying or doing things that constantly get a ton of backlash, continued with that tradition in her latest tweet posted on Friday, July 3. “Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend,” she began. “As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others.” This would normally be an A-OK thing to talk about but not in her case as people brought up numerous issues with what she was trying to say in relation to her other family members.

Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend. As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others. 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 4, 2020

“You should tell your father,” one responded in reference to the fact that Donald Trump has been at many public outings while not wearing any protective face gear. Others referenced his controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month where hundreds of people went mask-free. The timing of Ivanka’s tweet was also really, really bad as her sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, 51, just revealed that she’s tested positive for COVID-19. “Ivanka should tell Kimberly….oh wait, too late,” another wrote.

There were many that also brought up his lengthy speech from Mt. Rushmore on Friday, July 3, that was attended by hundreds who, you guessed it, went barefaced for the large gathering. The Commander-in-chief was mocked incessantly after he revealed that he is creating a “national garden” that will feature statues of American “heroes”.

“’The National Garden Of American Heroes’ will feature Kid Rock, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Ted Nugent,” one joked on social by referencing famous people who have supported him through the years. Others weren’t so kind where they bashed him for not focusing on the present matters at hand like the thousands who have died of COVID-19 in our country.

Back to Ivanka. She also received a great deal of negativity in early June after Kansas’ WSU-Tech removed her from addressing their 2020 graduates. “Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” Ivanka tweeted on Friday, June 5. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever!” she then exclaimed, referencing America’s protests after the death of George Floyd.

“Here is the message I recorded on May 18th for the Graduates of WSU-Tech. I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!” she then posted to the social media platform. Her words again fell on deaf ears. “Ivanka Trump says too many gag-worthy things to count. She conducts herself like the Marie Antoinette of the United States. Out of touch and out of her league,” @RussOnPolitics tweeted.