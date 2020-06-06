Ivanka Trump Compared To Marie Antoinette After She Complains About Cancel Culture — ‘She’s Out Of Touch’

Ivanka Trump was scheduled to deliver a virtual commencement speech to Kansas technical school WSU-Tech and claimed she was being ‘discriminated’ against after the school cancelled her appearance.

Ivanka Trump, 38, is blaming “cancel culture” and “viewpoint discrimination” after a post-secondary institution cancelled her virtual commencement speech. The daughter of President Donald Trump was expected to address 2020 graduates at Kansas’ WSU-Tech on, however, the school removed her from the June 6 lineup after facing backlash from students. Ivanka also didn’t appear to be happy about the move, and her tweets sent social media abuzz.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” the Wharton School of Business grad tweeted on Friday, June 5. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever!” she then exclaimed, referencing America’s protests after the death of George Floyd. “Here is the message I recorded on May 18th for the Graduates of WSU-Tech. I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!” she then posted to the social media platform, including a video of her speech.

The Twitterverse was up in arms over Ivanka’s response, and were quick to share their commentary. “Ivanka Trump says too many gag-worthy things to count. She conducts herself like the Marie Antoinette of the United States. Out of touch and out of her league,” @RussOnPolitics tweeted.

“@IvankaTrump no one cares what you have to say. Your words are hollow. Having been born with a silver spoon in your mouth does not qualify you to speak to anyone about adversity,” user @jsuter added.

The school — in conjunction with Wichita State University — issued a statement of their own on social media. “The invitation was extended in February and Ms. Trump offered to record a congratulatory message to graduates to be played during our event. In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive,” Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech, said.

“I’m sorry that was never the intent, and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding,” the WSU President continued. “I respect and understand the sharply divided reaction to today’s announcement. The college stands with those who fight injustice and advocate for social equity, and we’re profoundly proud of the diversity and social change being brought forth by our students, alumni, faculty, and staff,” she also said in her strongly worded statement.