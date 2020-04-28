Congrats to the new mom! ‘Shahs of Sunset’ starlet Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi welcomed her first baby after announcing in Oct. 2019 that she was finally expecting.

Fans couldn’t be happier for Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 38, who welcomed her first child on Apr. 27 after announcing in Oct. 2019 that she was pregnant after numerous rounds of in vitro fertilization! She’s now the mother of a beautiful baby boy. “Very happy to report that last night Golnesa Gharachedaghi gave birth to Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi,” a rep for the Shahs Of Sunset star confirmed to HollywoodLife. “The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches. Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure.” The new mother also shared a photo of her new bundle of joy.

For GG, the newly minted mother-of-one always knew that she wanted to be a mom. “This is what I wanted my entire life,” she shared upon making the announcement. “When little girls were talking about their perfect husband and their perfect weddings, I was talking about the 10 kids I was going to have.” GG made it very clear that starting her own family was something she wanted for a very long time. Now it’s finally happened! “I just always knew I’d be a mom someday.”

Of course, GG’s road to her happy ending did take some time. “What I went through a couple of months ago is so traumatizing,” Gharachedaghi recalled of her first round of in vitro fertilization in August 2019. “Right now, it’s still very scary for me.” Instead of succumbing to any fear, GG remained positive. “I’m finally at this point where I’m ready to make this move. I can’t wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life.”

Prior to taking steps to have her own child, GG shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “I do want to adopt probably at some point, but I feel like first I want to have my own. I want to feel the feeling of being pregnant and giving birth,” she explained. “So I need to get on it like yesterday.” And the day finally came! Congratulations, GG!