‘Shahs Of Sunset’s ‘GG’ Is Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘I’ve Wanted This My Entire Life’

A huge congratulations is in order for Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi! The reality TV star is expecting her first child, as she reveals she ‘always knew’ she’d be a mom someday.

Baby on board! Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 36, revealed to People on Oct. 4 that she’s expecting her first child. “This is what I wanted my entire life,” she shared with the outlet. “When little girls were talking about their perfect husband and their perfect weddings, I was talking about the 10 kids I was going to have.” Clearly, GG has wanted this for a very long time and knew it would eventually happen, it was only a matter of time. “I just always knew I’d be a mom someday,” she added in her announcement.

It took some work for GG to get to this major milestone. The reality star used a sperm donor and completed a round of in vitro fertilization back in August before finally getting the results she needed. “What I went through a couple of months ago is so traumatizing,” Gharachedaghi recalled. “Right now, it’s still very scary for me.” Ultimately, GG is choosing to stay positive and celebrate this huge moment. “I’m finally at this point where I’m ready to make this move. I can’t wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life.”

GG is ready to face the next few months head on and is no stranger to personal challenges. The reality star was previously married to Shalom in 2017. After a month of marriage, the couple called it quits. A few months later, in July 2017, GG got very candid with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, talking about her options to have a baby following her divorce. “I do want to adopt probably at some point, but I feel like first I want to have my own,” she explained. “I want to feel the feeling of being pregnant and giving birth. So I need to get on it like yesterday.”

Luckily, things are going well for the Shahs Of Sunset star, who cannot wait to make her pregnancy and baby her focus. “We’re in a day and age that women are so much more independent, and we’re not necessarily relying on men in order to move forward in life. I can start a family and have my child without being in a relationship right now.” Here’s to that!