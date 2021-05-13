Katie Holmes & BF Emilio Vitolo Split After Dating 8 Months: It Didn’t ‘Work Out’

Katie Holmes and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. were first linked romantically in Sept. 2020 after a romantic lunch date.

Katie Holmes is back on the market! The 42-year-old actress has split from boyfriend of almost nine months Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, Us Weekly reports. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a representative for Katie tells the magazine. HollywoodLife has reached out to Katie’s team for a statement.

The break-up news comes amidst the Dawson’s Creek alum working on film The Watergate Girl in Connecticut. Katie was spotted shooting scenes for the flick on April 21 with a red mustang and appears to be between New York City and Connecticut as she works. Emilio — who is the co-owner of his family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato — was regularly photographed with Katie through the fall and winter months.

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends,” an insider revealed to Us. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” the source explained. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects,” they also added. The duo were no stranger to PDA, either, and photographed making out everywhere from Central Park benches and outdoor restaurant patios (including his own).

It’s been over a month since Katie and Emilio have been seen together, and just weeks since reports surfaced that they were taking some “space” due to their “different schedules” not jiving. The duo were often seen on romantic strolls through New York City, as well as eating al fresco. They seemed so in love as they snuggled up for a Thanksgiving walk last November, and Emilio also shared a sweet post for her 42nd birthday.

“The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person,” Emilio, who also works as an actor, wrote. “Every time I see your face, it makes me smile. Happy birthday!!! I love you!!” he gushed, sharing an adorable candid photo of him and Katie.

“He works in New York in the restaurant business and she’s obviously a busy actress who just was away for some time filming,” the source also revealed to Us. Last month, other reports surfaced that the hot and heavy relationship had “cooled down.”

Prior to Emilio, Katie was linked romantically to Jamie Foxx, 53. She was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and the pair share daughter Suri Cruise, 15, together. In recent weeks, Katie and her mini me daughter have been spotted out and about in the Big Apple — even twinning in matching cashmere sweaters.