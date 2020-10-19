Katie Holmes Bikes Around NYC With Daughter Suri, 14, Before Holding Hands With Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes has become a pro at balancing life as a mom and girlfriend. She biked around NYC with daughter Suri before going on a date with her handsome beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. Katie even wore the same outfit!

Katie Holmes managed to make time for both of those nearest and dearest to her on Oct. 19. She went for a bike ride with her daughter Suri Cruise earlier in the day, then met up with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. for an early evening date. The Miss Meadows star didn’t even go home to change clothes, as she was seen in the same ensemble for both outings. Katie nearly twinned with a similar outfit to her 14-year-old, as they stood with their blue Citibikes. Those are bikes that are part of a sharing system owned by Lyft, which serves the residents of New York City and it’s boroughs. Subscribers can purchase a yearly or monthly pass to use the bikes in order to help cut down on car emissions throughout the city, while using cycles to quickly move about the Big Apple in place of a vehicle. Katie and Suri are part of the cool folks set who use the system.

Katie wore a white t-shirt with dark ankle-length trousers. She kept a houndstooth jacket rolled up in the front basket of the bike for later on in the day when the weather cooled. Suri donned the exact same colored outfit as her mom, wearing a white tank top under a white knit sweater. She wore nearly identical dark pants as her movie star mom, and both of them matched in footwear, with casual white tennis shoes.

The 41-year-old actress wore her hair up in a messy bun, which has become her go-to hair look. Suri looked like she was heading out on some of her own errands, as she carried a pink backpack over her shoulders. After the mother and daughter parted ways, Katie was then spotted riding through the streets of SoHo with Emilio on another Citibike trip.

For their early evening date, Katie put on her stylish jacket, but kept her hair up in the messy bun and with a white protective mask over her gorgeous face. Emilio looked super stylish in an all-black ensemble of a turtleneck, knee-length jacket, trousers and even a black face mask to go with the rest of his look.

The couple was first spotted biking down the street, with Emilio pedaling out in front. The chef-restauranteur carried a black cloth bag in the bike’s front basket, while Katie used hers to hold her purse. The pair later dropped off their bikes and it appeared he might be cooking for his lady love, as they were later spotted walking hand in hand in Katie’s SoHo neighborhood with Emilio’s bag full of items. With his chef skills, there’s no need to go out to a fancy restaurant when Emilio can surely whip up something delicious for Katie — and possibly Suri — in her own kitchen.