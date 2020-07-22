Katie Holmes Cruises Around NYC Carrying $2K Khaite Bag & Wearing A Pretty In Pink Blouse

See Pic
Katie Holmes was looking cute and casual on Tuesday, July 21, toting a $2K Khaite Bag and donning a stylish pink blouse with blue jeans as she went for a walk through New York City! Check out her fabulous street style!

Watch out, Molly Ringwald, someone else may be taking the crown for being pretty in pink! Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in the trendy neighborhood of SoHo in New York City on Tuesday, July 21, wearing a fashionable pink blouse with bell sleeves and toting a bag designed by Khaite that retails for $1,800! Katie looked cool, calm, and collected despite the balmy summer heat in the Big Apple.

katie holmes
Katie Holmes spotted out in SoHo in New York on July 21 wearing a pink blouse and toting a $2K Khaite bag [BACKGRID].
Along with her chic bag and blouse, Katie also wore a pair of jeans, black sandals, and tossed her hair up into a messy bun like a true mom on the go! The star of the forthcoming film The Secret: Dare To Dream, also sported a face mask while running errands. Although NYC has seen a steady decrease in coronavirus cases, Katie was clearly being as safe as possible!

Notably missing from Katie’s recent trip out and about was her 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise! The mother-daughter pair are often seen out and about in the big city, but even when they aren’t it’s so clear to fans that Suri, whom Katie shares with ex Tom Cruise, is basically her mom’s mini-me! In fact, she’s been rocking Katie’s classic style while out on the town, herself!

katie holmes, Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise seen out and about in New York City during one of the chillier seasons [SplashNews].
Just like her mom, Suri was out in SoHo on July 17 wearing a very similar look to her famous parent! The 14-year-old sported black wide-legged pants as she stopped to pick up new glasses from Vint & York Eyewear. She also wore a pink tank top with ruffled sleeves and, just like mom, followed safety precautions by wearing a bright pink face mask. She’s practically the spitting image of Katie!

Not too long before the mother and daughter went on solo excursions in the Big Apple, the duo was spotted getting some smoothies on June 12. The pair wore gorgeous summer dresses and each wore a face mask that matched the other! Honestly, the two looked far more like sisters than mother and daughter. While fans love seeing their individual styles, just like Katie’s recent July 21 outing, they can’t get enough of the two together. With summer in full swing, we cannot wait to see more of the two out and about!