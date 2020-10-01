Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands In NYC Before Cuddling On The Subway – See Pics

A month into their romance and Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are still flaunting their wild affection. They held hands tightly on yet another romantic date in NYC with a ride on the subway.

Katie Holmes has been seen on more romantic public dates in the last month with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. than she did during her entire six year relationship with actor Jamie Foxx . The pair once again hit the streets of New York City hand in hand en route to a subway ride, looking so crazy about each other on Oct. 1. It is just one day shy of the one month mark, when they were first photographed together having a super flirty lunch in SoHo on Sept. 2, and the chef/restaurateur was still Katie’s “mystery man.” Now they are a full fledged inseparable couple.

The 41-year-old actress donned a street chic outfit consisting of a white t-shirt with tan pleated trousers that featured black and red plaid pattern. The pants rolled up at the cuffs, and Katie rocked a pair of white Gucci tennis shoes so she would be comfortable on their stroll.

The mother of one ditched her usual messy top bun and let her long brunette locks flow down over her shoulders. She accessorized with a large black Sharkchaser tote, black sunglasses and a black face mask since the couple was out in public. Emilio dressed down from his usual restaurant style of a smart sweater and pants, opting for a white t-shirt and faded jeans.

The pair walked hand in hand through Katie’s SoHo neighborhood en route to the subway. Once aboard, she cuddled up close to Emilio, who was photographed showing his girlfriend something on his phone. The couple has been spotted together constantly, as they just had a romantic al fresco dinner on Sept. 29. They ended up walking back to Katie’s apartment hand in hand, as she looked over and gazed lovingly at Emilio at one point. The day prior, Katie dressed in a chic purple boho-style floral print dress for another long, PDA filled lunch in NYC’s SoHo on Sept. 28.

Katie and Emilio were first photographed on Sept. 2 having lunch together at SoHo’s Antique Garage, as the Batman Begins star smiled and laughed at the handsome chef throughout their meal. Four days later they became seriously official with a hot public make out session while Katie sat on Emilio’s lap after dinner at Peasant Restaurant. Ever since the pair has shared so many PDA filled moments throughout September, as they are clearly head over heels for each other. Katie has even dined with and got to know Emilio’s dad, Emilio Vitolo Sr. at the family’s restaurant Emilio’s Ballato. It’s a good thing Katie and Emilio walk everywhere together with the amount of delicious dining out they are doing.