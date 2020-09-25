See Pics
Katie Holmes Has Dinner With BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. & His Dad After Romantic NYC Stroll

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr., Emilio Vitolo
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Katie Holmes just took a huge step in her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr.: eating out with his famous dad! The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress was also pictured holding hands with her chef beau earlier that day.

Katie Holmes, 41, appears to be serious about her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, because she just had dinner with his dad! Yes, the Emilio Vitolo, who owns the famous Emilio’s Ballato eatery in New York City (and whom Katie’s new boyfriend is named after). Katie and the two Emilios were pictured having a happy meal together at the family restaurant on Sept. 25, and the Dawson’s Creek star could be seen having a friendly conversation with her beau’s dad (her boyfriend, meanwhile, appeared busy scarfing down food).
Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr., Emilio Vitolo
Katie Holmes is pictured having dinner with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. (left) and his dad Emilio Vitolo (right) at the Vitolo men’s family restaurant in New York City on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo Credit: Mega)
Everyone kept their attire light and casual for the group meal. Katie wore a striped button-down blouse with jeans, and her boyfriend’s dad had a similar button-down and pants ensemble. Meanwhile, Emilio Jr. ran the risk of stains in a white T-shirt.
Before the early dinner, Katie and the younger Emilio (who also works at his dad’s restaurant) enjoyed a private moment as they walked hand-in-hand with a few more layers on. Katie had on a brown corduroy blazer and spotted scarf and carried Sharkchaser’s $710 “Medium Bubble Notte” bag, while her beau paired a black cardigan with a business dress shirt.
Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr., Emilio Vitolo
Katie Holmes enjoys a yummy bite of food at Emilio’s Ballato with her boyfriend and his father. (Photo Credit: Mega)
Katie just can’t seem to hide her affection for NYC’s hottest restaurateur and chef! This is one of the many times that they’ve been photographed engaging in PDA in public ever since they were first caught on a date at Antique Garage, a restaurant in SoHo, on Sept. 2. It’s quite the change to see Katie romancing someone so out in the open, after she kept her romance with ex Jamie Foxx so secretive for years before it was reported that they split in Aug. 2019. However, we’ve learned that Katie feels more comfortable with her love life being publicized now that her and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise, is 14 years old.
Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they walk to grab dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in NYC on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo Credit: Mega)
“Now that Suri is a teenager and getting older, Katie feels that she can let loose a little more,” a source close to Katie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So she really likes that she can hold hands, make out and just be herself with Emilio. That is what is making her smitten and happy with the situation.” Before Friday’s dinner, Emilio and Katie were even seen sharing a kiss right at their dinner table on Sept. 22!
“Emilio is very down to earth and funny and isn’t this big movie star,” our source also told us. “So, all that extra stuff – not baggage, but just that extra layer of being a Hollywood celebrity – doesn’t come into this relationship as it did with Tom and Jamie.”