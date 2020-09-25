Katie Holmes Has Dinner With BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. & His Dad After Romantic NYC Stroll

Katie Holmes just took a huge step in her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr.: eating out with his famous dad! The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress was also pictured holding hands with her chef beau earlier that day.

Emilio Vitolo, who owns the famous Emilio's Ballato eatery in New York City (and whom Katie's new boyfriend is named after). Katie and the two Emilios were pictured having a happy meal together at the family restaurant on Sept. 25, and the Dawson's Creek star could be seen having a friendly conversation with her beau's dad (her boyfriend, meanwhile, appeared busy scarfing down food).

Everyone kept their attire light and casual for the group meal. Katie wore a striped button-down blouse with jeans , and her boyfriend’s dad had a similar button-down and pants ensemble. Meanwhile, Emilio Jr. ran the risk of stains in a white T-shirt.

Before the early dinner, Katie and the younger Emilio (who also works at his dad’s restaurant) enjoyed a private moment as they walked hand-in-hand with a few more layers on. Katie had on a brown corduroy blazer and spotted scarf and carried Sharkchaser’s $710 “Medium Bubble Notte” bag, while her beau paired a black cardigan with a business dress shirt.

