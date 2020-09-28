See Pics
Katie Holmes Stuns In Floral Print Dress On Romantic Lunch Date With New BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. — Pics

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo put on a very sweet display as they enjoy a day around the city. The couple are seen riding the NYC Ferry to East 90th Street and went for a walk along the river on a beautiful late summer day in the city.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are all smiles as they continue another steamy make-out session outside his restaurant in Downtown Manhattan. The lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other as they kissed for several minutes.
Katie Holmes shares a kiss with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr while out having diner in New York City
Senior Evening Writer

Katie Holmes continues to be one of the most adored — and well fed — New Yorkers in her romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. The couple had another loved-up lunch date where she dazzled in a floral dress.

Katie Holmes is sure getting a taste of how dating a chef/restaurateur will mean lots of meals at all of New York’s most delicious eateries. Yet again the couple had another romantic lunch before her beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. had to work the dinner shift at his family’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. The pair has been inseparable since they began dating in early September, and had yet another long, PDA filled lunch in NYC’s SoHo on Sept. 28. You can see the photos here.

The 41-year-old actress ditched her usual jeans and a sweater for a pretty floral dress by Ulla Johnson. The boho pattern is totally in line with Katie’s fashion aesthetic, and was perfect for a daytime date with her 33-year-old sweetheart. The frock featured short sleeves and a flowing skirt, with a purple background covered with orange and red flower prints.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm in Manhattan’s Soho area on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

The Batman Begins star wore bright white sneakers on her feet, which were perfect for walking home from lunch to her apartment, as Emilio headed off to the Nolita restaurant he runs with his father Emilio Sr. Katie kept her hair casual by tying her brunette tresses into a messy bun atop her head, and donned her ever present oversized black cat-eye sunglasses.

Emilio looked so handsome and casually stylish in a long-sleeved grey ribbed sweater and dark trousers. He put on a dark face mask while Katie donned one in blue after they finished kissing following their meal. Katie then headed back to her apartment while carrying a pair of blue and white Chuck Taylor style sneakers inside of cellophane wrapping, as she appeared to have possibly stopped by a shoe repair shop before lunch to pick them up.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have a steamy make-out session outside his restaurant in Manhattan on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

Katie and Emilio’s first public outing together was a laugh-filled Sept. 2 lunch at Tribeca’s Antique Garage. By that weekend on Sept. 6, Katie sat on Emilio’s lap as the two shared their first public kissing session over dinner at Nolita’s Peasant Restaurant. Ever since the two have been together constantly. She even comes family approved now, as Katie was photographed dining with Emilio and his father at their restaurant on Sept. 25. Her loving and open relationship with Emilio is a sharp turn from her six-year relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, 52, as the pair dated in secret and did their best to never be photographed together, let alone show any public affection before breaking up in 2019. With Emilio, Katie is more than making up for lost time throughout their month-old PDA fest.