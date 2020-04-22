‘Dawson’s Creek’: Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams & More — See Stars Of Iconic ’90s Show Then & Now

‘Dawson’s Creek’ was the launching pad for a number of famous faces we know today. Now, we’re taking a look back to see stars like Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and James Van Der Beek’s transformations!

When Dawson’s Creek premiered in January 1998, it became an instant hit among millennial fans. Since it’s 2003 finale, it’s still a beloved series from the late ’90s and early 2000s, with memorable moments that are still referenced today! But the series also launched the careers of some of today’s major stars. So, we’re taking a look back to see where stars like James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and more are since they left the series!

James Van Der Beek played the titular Dawson. He starred in all six seasons of the series and created one of the internet’s best gifs that featured him, as Dawson, crying hysterically! Following his time on Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek went on to appear in a number of guest roles on shows like Medium, One Tree Hill, and Ugly Betty. In 2013, he returned to TV on the show Don’t Trust The B**** In Apartment 23 with Krysten Ritter. Although the series only lasted two seasons, it gave Van Der Beek more momentum leading to his work with Ryan Murphy in the first season of FX’s acclaimed and Emmy-winning series Pose! The actor also had a successful stint on the ABC reality competition series Dancing With The Stars in 2019, where he was eliminated during the semi-finals. During that time, the actor struggled with a personal loss, when his wife nearly died during the miscarriage of the couple’s sixth child. But the actor has remained incredibly resolute and has a new film, Bad Hair, due out in the future following a warm reception from the Sundance Film Festival.

Katie Holmes has also had quite the career since her time on Dawson’s Creek. After playing Joey Potter for the series’ six season, the actress played Rachel Dawes opposite Christian Bale in Batman Begins. Although she did have success with a number of smaller projects, Holmes’s personal life became a major fixture when she married actor Tom Cruise in 2006. The pair had a highly publicized relationship, and welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, on April 18, 2006. By 2012, however, the couple divorced and Holmes has dedicated her time to giving Suri a normal childhood away from the cameras. She’s also continued to appear on screen in films like Logan Lucky, All We Had, and appeared in 11 episodes of the series Ray Donovan.

One of the show’s biggest success stories has, without a doubt, been Michelle Williams. Following her time playing Jen Lindley, Williams turned her sights on more independent projects. The actress earned wide acclaim for her performance as Anna in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, for which she earned her very first Academy Award nomination. She also met her partner, Heath Ledger, on set and the two welcomed their daughter Matilda in October 2005. Following Ledger’s death in 2008, Williams continued to work in the independent film community. She starred opposite Ryan Gosling in the 2010 film Blue Valentine and earned her second Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. She went on to earn two more Oscar nominations for her work in My Week With Marilyn, where she played Marilyn Monroe, and Manchester By The Sea, opposite Oscar-winner Casey Affleck. In March 2020, it was reported that Williams and her partner, Thomas Kail, secretly married and were expecting their first child together.

But there is so much more to learn about where the cast of Dawson’s Creek is now! Check out the gallery above to learn more!