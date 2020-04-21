Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome 1st Child Together — A Baby Girl

And baby makes 3! Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, their rep confirmed.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are officially parents! The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the Queen & Slim actress, 33, welcomed a healthy baby girl, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” the statement said. No other details were given, however, what we do know is that this marks the couple’s first child together.

Joshua and Jodie, who tend to keep their romance more private than public, vacationed in Jamaica over the holidays. He snapped a revealing photo of the British model’s backside as she appeared to be standing on the shore completely nude. After they returned, Jodie and Joshua stepped out for a sunny stroll in LA on January 6. She showed off her then-growing baby bump in a tight black tank top as she wrapped her arm around Joshua, who held her hand in photos from the outing.

Jodie and Joshua first sparked romance rumors in October 2018, when they rumor had it that they were displaying some PDA at Usher’s 40th birthday party. Later that November they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Then, it appeared as though the pair rang in 2019 together in Nicaragua, as seen in near identical photos on their separate Instagram accounts.

Throughout 2019, Jodie and Joshua were photographed together on a handful of occasions. She made their relationship Instagram official on August 12, when she shared a cute photo of them at The Clarke Cooke House. That same month, Jodie and Joshua stirred up major buzz when they reportedly obtained a marriage license in Beverly Hills.

In November 2019, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of her film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles — Jodie’s first film as the lead. And, it wasn’t just any red carpet couple debut. Both Joshua and Jodie were photographed with wedding rings on their left hands. Let’s just say there was nothing small about her diamond.

News of Jodie’s pregnancy broke in December 2019, with fans already assuming that they had tied the knot. Despite no confirmation of “I dos” from the couple at the time. Congratulations to the family of three!