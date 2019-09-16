5 Things
James Van Der Beek: 5 Things To Know About The TV Star Competing On ‘DWTS’ Season 28

James Van Der Beek
ABC
James Van Der Beek is one of the many celebs hitting the ‘DWTS’ ballroom for season 28. Before the premiere, here are 5 key things to remember about the beloved TV star.

James Van Der Beek, 42, is returning to TV and headed to the ballroom. The actor is one of the celebrity contestants who will be dancing to win the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars season 28. We know James has acting chops, but does he have what it takes to dominate on the dance floor? The new season of DWTS premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. If you’re unfamiliar with James or need a refresher, HollywoodLife has you covered.

1. James is best known for his role on Dawson’s CreekHe played the lead role of Dawson Leery on the hit WB series alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams. The show launched the acting careers of the 4 main stars. The beloved series, which was created by Kevin Williamson, ran for 6 seasons from 1998 to 2003. James is also known for his roles in the films Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction.

2. He’s happily married with 5 kids! James married Kimberly Brook in 2010. They have four daughters — Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn — and one son together named Joshua. James was previously married to Heather McComb from 2003 to 2009.

3. James was featured in Kesha’s music video. He appeared in the 2011 music video for Kesha’s hit song “Blow.” He played her nemesis.

James Van Der Beek
Actor James Van Der Beek is a ‘DWTS’ season 28 contestant. (ABC)

4. He has a past connection with Dancing With the StarsJames played a fictionalized version of himself on the sitcom Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and competed on show’s version of Dancing With the Stars. He’s truly come full circle with the show.

5. He was the co-creator and star of What Would Diplo Do? James created the series alongside Brandon Dermer. He also played Diplo in the series. The show premiered in 2017 and consisted of 5 episodes.