‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 Cast Revealed: Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley & More

After so much waiting, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 28 cast has finally been revealed. Lamar Odom, ‘The Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown, and more are among the celebs joining ‘DWTS.’

Dancing With the Stars is back! After taking a hiatus, the hit reality competition is returning for its highly-anticipated 28th season on Sept. 16. The full cast was revealed Aug. 21 live during Good Morning America. The ABC series has been hinting that they’ve gotten some very big names for season 28 and they did not disappoint. Although the celebrities for DWTS season 28 were announced, their professional partners were not announced just yet.

Days prior to the official announcement, ABC began teasing the cast on their official Instagram page. Photos were posted of the celebs but their faces weren’t shown. The cryptic captions only added to the mystery. One Instagram photo’s caption read, “Can you figure it out? She’s a queen on stage already – Can’t wait to see how she does in the #DWTS ballroom.” Another was captioned, “This star has legendary ball skills. He’s ready to WORK for the Mirrorball trophy!”

Lamar Odom, 39, former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian

Hannah Brown, 24, star of The Bachelorette season 15

Karamo Brown, 38, star of Queer Eye

Ally Brooke, 26, a singer and former member of Fifth Harmony

Christie Brinkley, 65, supermodel and actress

James Van Der Beek, 42, actor best known for playing Dawson Leery on the hit series Dawson’s Creek

Kate Flannery, 55, actress best known for her role as Meredith on The Office.

Kel Mitchell, 40, actor best known for Kenan & Kel and All That

Lauren Alaina, 24, country singer

Ray Lewis, 44, former NFL player

Sean Spicer, 47, former White House Press Secretary

Mary Wilson, 75, singer and founding member of the Supremes

Hannah is ready to start a new chapter after her Bachelorette drama. She may not have found everlasting love, but you know this beauty queen is going to slay in the ballroom. Dancing With the Stars season 28 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tom Bergeron will be back as the host, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.