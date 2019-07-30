‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah & [SPOILER] Split Less Than 2 Mos. After Getting Engaged

After learning a shocking secret about [SPOILER]’s past on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Hannah Brown revealed that she broke off her engagement from him after filming ended

Hannah Brown ended her relationship with Jed Wyatt just weeks after he proposed while filming The Bachelorette in May. Her decision to end the engagement came after Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens, claimed he was still dating her at the time he left to film the show. Hannah found out about the extent of Haley and Jed’s relationship when Haley gave an interview to People magazine and revealed that Jed told her he loved her on the day he left for filming.

At first, Hannah told Jed she just needed some time to think about everything that happened, but eventually, she called things off completely. She revealed the decision during a live interview with Chris Harrison after the finale aired. “I am not with Jed anymore,” Hannah said. “The engagement is over, we’re not together. That’s not what I said yes to.”

Finally, Jed came onstage for the first time, and offered his apology: “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. Now that I’ve had time to review myself and my past and my behaviors towards people, I fully see that I was not the best that I could be and I ruined what we had. I’m sorry for the way I turned the experience for you. I’m sorry for your family, your friends, Bachelor Nation, my family. I am sorry. I am responsible for this. I will own up to it all day. When I was reached out to about the show, I never thought I would have dreamed I’d meet the person I wanted to spend my life with on a reality show.”

He also said that he didn’t come clean to Hannah sooner because he was “acting out of fear” and “scared to lose” her. Hannah responded very maturely, by telling Jed, “It’s just so messed up. I appreciate your apology and I know it hurt me a lot but I know this hasn’t been easy for you and your family. I know critics can be hard. What you did was not right, but I did fall in lov with you and I know that person’s in there and I just hope that, from this, you will be honest and learn and grow into the man that I do believe you can be for whoever in your life.”

Jed also told Hannah that he’s still in love with her and thinks he always will be. However, Hannah said her feelings have changed — she is not in love with him anymore.

Story Developing…