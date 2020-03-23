A little happiness in the world! ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star Michelle Williams tied the knot with fiancé Thomas Kail in a secret ceremony, all while they’re expecting their first child together.

Happy days! When Michelle Williams announced that she was pregnant with her second child in late 2019, many assumed she’d hold off on a wedding with director fiancé Thomas Kail until after she gave birth. However, turns out the 39-year-old Oscar nominee just couldn’t wait as it’s been reported that she and Thomas married in secret just recently, according to US Weekly.

The couple sparked rumors that they made it official over the weekend while both were spotted out wearing rings on their left ring fingers and smiling wide with happiness. They’ve only been engaged since December 2019, after working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, a project that earn Michelle a Golden Globe and an Emmy. All that and a new husband? Not bad!

Now that they are man and wife, the wait is on now for their first child together to arrive. Michelle already has one child, a daughter Matilda, 14, who she shared with actor Heath Ledger. However, while Thomas has been married before — he split from Angela Christian sometime between late 2018 and early 2019 — this will be his first child.

Michelle and Thomas, who began dating some time in late 2019, initially met on the set of their hit FX show, Fosse/Verdon, in which they’re both executive producers on. Thomas also directed her in numerous episodes of the mini-series, one of which he was nominated for an Emmy.

The expectant parents were first spotted out together in December 2019 and announced later that same month that they were engaged with a baby on the way. Michelle was briefly married to indie musician Phil Elverum from summer 2018 to early 2019. Much happiness to the couple and the little one to come!