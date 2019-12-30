Breaking News
Michelle Williams, 39, Is Pregnant & Engaged To ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail — Report

Actress Michelle Williams has found love — and a pregnancy — with her ‘Fosse/Verdon’ director Thomas Kail. This comes eight months after her split from ex-husband Phil Elverum.

Actress Michelle Williams took home more than an Emmy for her work in Fosse/Verdon. She also found love with her director Thomas Kail. The 39-year-old four time Oscar nominee is engaged to and expecting a baby with her beau, according to PEOPLE. Thomas is quite the talent himself, as he won a Tony for directing the Broadway sensation Hamilton. Michelle has a 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger by her late boyfriend Heath Ledger.

Story developing….