Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes’ New Romance & Heavy PDA With Emilio Vitolo Jr. Makes Her ‘Feel Young Again’

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Mega
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Katie Holmes shares a kiss with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr while out having diner in New York CityPictured: Katie Holmes,Emilio Vitolo JrRef: SPL5188457 220920 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are all smiles as they continue another steamy make-out session outside his restaurant in Downtown Manhattan. The lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other as they kissed for several minutes. Later Katie walked by herself to Little Italy to pick up some Italian food as she patiently waited outside for 15 minutes. She made a last stop to the supermarket to stock up on some groceries. 18 Sep 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701465_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are all smiles as they continue another steamy make-out session outside his restaurant in Downtown Manhattan. The lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other as they kissed for several minutes. Later Katie walked by herself to Little Italy to pick up some Italian food as she patiently waited outside for 15 minutes. She made a last stop to the supermarket to stock up on some groceries. 18 Sep 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701465_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
, and

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s relationship is thriving, and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why Katie now feels that she can ‘let loose a little more’ in her newfound romance!

Katie Holmes‘ summer romance with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. is growing more serious as the seasons change to fall. But instead of putting any pressure on herself or her partner, the Batman Begins actress, 41, is enjoying every single moment with her new beau, and it’s given her a new lease on love. “Emilio actually makes Katie feel young again,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“The relationship they have reminds her of the relationship she had with Chris Klein,” the source went on. Katie and Chris, who appeared in American Pie, were an early aughts power couple. They became engaged in 2003, but split two years later. Although the relationship came to an end, Katie still took a lot of positives from their romance. “That was a relationship that was filled with love and was very easy. Distance and her time with Dawson’s Creek ultimately ended that, but there was a great foundation that she has admired [ever] since [and] that she has taken into her other relationships — what she likes at the end of the day in a relationship,” the source went on.

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes shares a kiss with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., while out having dinner in New York City on September 22, 2020 [Splashnews].
When it comes to her new leading man, the source affirmed that Emilio is “very down to earth and funny and isn’t this big movie star. So, all that extra stuff – not baggage, but just that extra layer of being a Hollywood celebrity – doesn’t come into this relationship as it did with Tom [Cruise] and Jamie [Foxx].” Katie’s marriage to Tom was highly publicized between 2006 until their divorce in 2012. Subsequently, Katie was reticent to share details about her six-year romance with Jamie.

But now, especially with her daughterSuri, 14, maturing, Katie “feels that she can let loose a little more. So she really likes that she can hold hands, make out and just be herself with Emilio. That is what is making her smitten and happy with the situation,” HL‘s initial source concluded.

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share a kiss in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 18, 2020 [Mega].
Another source who spoke to HL validated what so many fans of Katie have been seeing from her new love fest. “[The relationship] is still new but as everyone can see it’s going well, she hasn’t been this happy in a while,” the secondary source shared. “She’s having fun and seizing the moment and living for herself. [Emilio] seems to be crazy about her, he’s busy with work but every free minute he has he wants to see her or talk to her,” the source went on.

The newly-minted couple have also been showing off their love while out and about — sharing smooches and positively beaming while in each other’s company. As for the romance blossoming at the end of summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie is only seeing the positives. “The timing for this romance is really good for Katie and it’s nice for her to be so openly appreciated. He’s so openly crazy about her, it’s very sweet and it’s good for her.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Katie Homes’ rep for comment.