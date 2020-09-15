See Pics
Hollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 14, Runs Errands With Nanny In NYC As Mom Katie Holmes’ New Romance Heats Up — Pics

Suri Cruise
JosiahW / BACKGRID
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Suri Cruise gets some help from a nanny as she buys dog beds at Petco in New York. Katie Holmes' daughter has two small dogs that she is often seen out walking but she opted to buy some very large beds for her pets. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Suri Cruise does some heavy lifting while shopping with a friend at a Downtown Manhattan supermarket. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 10 Aug 2020 Pictured: Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693578_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Suri Cruise spotted while out picking up her dogs from the groomer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Editor

Suri Cruise is all grown up — so much, that she’s running her own errands around NYC without her famous mother, Katie Holmes. The teenage fashionista was spotted grabbing pet supplies for her pups at a Petco store in NYC on Sept. 14.

Suri Cruise‘s dogs have to be sleeping like babies. Why? — The 14-year-old daughter of actress Katie Holmes and actor Tom Cruise was photographed leaving a Petco in New York City on Monday, where she purchased large dog beds. Suri, who was accompanied by her nanny, was spotted carrying the items to a black vehicle that was parked outside of the store. Both Suri and her nanny wore protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise leaving Petco in New York City on September 14, 2020. (Photo credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Suri was dressed casually for her Monday errands. She wore burgundy shorts and a white tank with clean, white sneakers. The young fashionista wore her long, brunette locks in a low ponytail.

It’s unclear if Suri added a third pup to join her two small dogs in the Big Apple — or, if she was just upgrading her pets’ beds. The teen is often seen walking her pups around New York City, where she lives with her mom. Katie sometimes joins the her daughter on daily walks, though, she’s been distracted with a new love interest in recent days.

Suri Cruise leaving Petco
Suri Cruise carrying a dog bed into a vehicle after exiting Petco in New York City on September 14, 2020. (Photo credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Katie has been spotted out  — and making out — with a potential new beau, Emilio Vitolo. The New York City-based restauranteur is the chef and owner of celebrity hotspot, Ballato, an upscale Italian eatery. In addition to his successful business, Emilio has acting credits under his belt, including, appearances in episodes of Inside Amy Schumer, Royal Pains and HS10: The Bronx.

Katie and Emilio were first seen together sipping wine on a day date in New York City on September 1. The next day, photos of the two emerged that showed Katie seemingly laughing at something that Emilio was saying.

Katie’s new love interest comes more than a year after her split from her last boyfriendJamie Foxx, following nearly six years of dating very privately. She was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The pair, who wed in 2006, eventually divorced in 2012, and the actor has rarely been seen out with his daughter, Suri since the split. Believe it or not, one of their last photographs together was at Disneyland on January 25, 2012.