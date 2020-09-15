Suri Cruise is all grown up — so much, that she’s running her own errands around NYC without her famous mother, Katie Holmes. The teenage fashionista was spotted grabbing pet supplies for her pups at a Petco store in NYC on Sept. 14.

Suri Cruise‘s dogs have to be sleeping like babies. Why? — The 14-year-old daughter of actress Katie Holmes and actor Tom Cruise was photographed leaving a Petco in New York City on Monday, where she purchased large dog beds. Suri, who was accompanied by her nanny, was spotted carrying the items to a black vehicle that was parked outside of the store. Both Suri and her nanny wore protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suri was dressed casually for her Monday errands. She wore burgundy shorts and a white tank with clean, white sneakers. The young fashionista wore her long, brunette locks in a low ponytail.

It’s unclear if Suri added a third pup to join her two small dogs in the Big Apple — or, if she was just upgrading her pets’ beds. The teen is often seen walking her pups around New York City, where she lives with her mom. Katie sometimes joins the her daughter on daily walks, though, she’s been distracted with a new love interest in recent days.

Katie has been spotted out — and making out — with a potential new beau, Emilio Vitolo. The New York City-based restauranteur is the chef and owner of celebrity hotspot, Ballato, an upscale Italian eatery. In addition to his successful business, Emilio has acting credits under his belt, including, appearances in episodes of Inside Amy Schumer, Royal Pains and HS10: The Bronx.

Katie and Emilio were first seen together sipping wine on a day date in New York City on September 1. The next day, photos of the two emerged that showed Katie seemingly laughing at something that Emilio was saying.

Katie’s new love interest comes more than a year after her split from her last boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, following nearly six years of dating very privately. She was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The pair, who wed in 2006, eventually divorced in 2012, and the actor has rarely been seen out with his daughter, Suri since the split. Believe it or not, one of their last photographs together was at Disneyland on January 25, 2012.