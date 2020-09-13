Actress Katie Holmes has been spotted out-and-about in New York City amid romance rumors with her new flame, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes cut a casual figure when she stepped out in New York City to run some errands. The 41-year-old actress has been head over heels for her new flame, chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., and she was seen in very high spirits on September 12. Katie was spotted doing a solo grocery run, rocking a green and blue flannel top. She paired it with loose blue slacks, and carried a reusable black Whole Foods bag.

After stocking up on food, she was seen walking down the city streets with the bag slung over her shoulder and a black protective face mask. She left her top button undone, giving fans a glimpse at her dainty gold jewelry. The casual ensemble was paired with multi colored flip flops, as she pulled her brunette locks back into a messu top knot.

After her longtime, very private relationship with fellow A-lister Jamie Foxx, 52, fans are surprised to see Katie engaging in so much PDA. A source close to her new boyfriend told HollywoodLife exclusively that Katie’s reported “flirty” behavior with the chef didn’t come as a surprise. “He has a huge personality. He’s one of those men that when he walks into a room, everybody knows it. He’s very well known in the restaurant scene and has such a magnetic, positive energy about him that he just draws people towards him,” the insider dished to us.

The couple were first seen having a romantic lunch on Sept. 2 at Antique Garage in SoHo. She was all smiles as she appeared to be flirting with him throughout the whole date. Then on Sept. 8 she stopped by his family’s New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato and they were all over each other at the eatery’s front door. They also had a dinner date at Peasant Restaurant in NYC, with Katie being snapped sitting on her beau’s lap. The pair, who twinned in white tee’s, kissed at the table for everyone to see. It’s great to see Katie looking so happy!