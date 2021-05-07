Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out & About In NYC

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise look so much alike! The mother-daughter duo were spotted running errands in the Big Apple.

Katie Holmes, 42, was spotted out with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise, 15. The pair rocked matching cardigans from KHAITE as they stepped out in New York City on Friday, May 7, looking stylish as always. The Dawson’s Creek alum kept her look casual in a straight legged pair of jeans and Gucci‘s white Jordaan loafers. Katie had a huge blue duffle bag slung over her shoulder, accessorizing with a black protective face mask and a ’90s inspired bucket hat.

Suri looked ultra cozy in her gray version of the chunky button down, pairing it with a white t-shirt and a wide legged black pant — see the photos on DailyMail here. With her brown hair in a pony tail, she kept her belongings in a smart pink backpack, keeping the ensemble casual in a leopard printed pair of sneakers. The teenager is looking more and more like her gorgeous mom as she gets older.

Katie can be credited for the frenzy around KHAITE, which began in 2019 after she wore one of their cashmere cardigans with a matching bra. Baring the hot NYC weather, she allowed the $1,500 sweater to fall off her shoulder as she waved down a cab. At the time, she wore a darker wash jean and simple black leather bag, keeping her shiny brown hair back into an easy ponytail.

The photos come just after Katie wrapped two recent projects, including The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President. Katie shot the biopic film, which is about former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, in New York City. Her iMDB page lists a number of other films, including an “Untitled Katie Holmes Project” as well as an “Untitled Romance in Connecticut,” both of which she is credited as an actress, director and producer. Talk about one busy mama!

In recent months, Katie has been photographed out and about with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. on romantic walks and dinner dates. The pair have reportedly “slowed” their romance, however. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom. Her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast,” a source told Page Six on April 22, 2021. The source added they are still together but that the relationship has “cooled down.”