Katie Holmes Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction As Sweater Slides Off Her Shoulder To Reveal Bra

Katie Holmes had a bit of a mishap when she stepped out looking casually cool in New York City while wearing a baggy sweater that slid down her shoulder and revealed her matching bra underneath.

All eyes were on Katie Holmes, 40, when she walked the streets of New York City on Aug. 27 and almost had a full on wardrobe malfunction! The actress was getting lunch with her daughter Suri Cruise, 13, when she showed off a baggy beige cardigan that at one point fell off to one side of her shoulder revealing her matching bra underneath it. The brunette beauty didn’t seem too bothered by the moment as she smiled while walking with one hand on her waist and looking stylish as she paired the top with jeans and black open-toe sandals. She also had her hair tied back in a ponytail and wore sunglasses to keep out the sun.

Before her latest public outing that revealed more skin than she intended, Katie was out and about with Suri over a week ago on Aug. 19. She looked equally as great in a gray T-shirt and jeans while Suri gave off summer vibes in a white sleeveless button-down shirt with colorful floral designs and a long light pink skirt. They got attention not just for their outfits, though, they also got it because it was one of the first appearances Katie made since the announcement of her split from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 51.

The lovebirds reportedly split back in May but the news didn’t come to the surface until Jamie was seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave while leaving Bootsy Bellows nighclub in West Hollywood on Aug. 17. He quickly denied romancing Sela and insisted he’s just trying to help her with her music career in a livestream after the news made headlines.

Still, things seemed amiss between Jamie and Katie since Feb. when the actor told a crowd he was “single” at an Oscars after-party. Although neither Jamie or Katie have spoken out about the split, from the looks of their latest outings, it definitely seems they are both happily moving on and putting it behind them.