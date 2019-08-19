Breaking News
Katie Holmes Puts On A Brave Face With Daughter Suri In 1st Pics Since Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes emerged on the same day a report claimed she and Jamie Foxx have been broken up since May 2019! The ‘Batman Begins’ star didn’t appear fazed, at least on the outside.

Katie Holmes, 40, didn’t stay at home after a shocking report claimed the Dawson’s Creek star and Jamie Foxx, 51, split in May 2019. The reported end to their six-year relationship was still news to fans on Aug. 19 (per E! News), but Katie decided to enjoy the fresh air of New York City that day. She went on a walk with her daughter, Suri Cruise, 13, and their two dogs! Katie even looked casual chic in a basic grey T-shirt tucked into a pair of boyfriend jeans, completing the cool mom look with white sneakers and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Suri has her mom’s eye for style, because Katie’s mini me dressed up in a sleeveless polo top in a sweet floral print, a pink maxi skirt and flip flops.

Katie kept her chin up and her gaze trained forward during the walk despite recent headlines. In addition to her reported split from Jamie, the Django Unchained star was also seen hand-in-hand with singer Sela Vave as they left Lil Pump’s 19th birthday party at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood on Aug. 17. However, Jamie could’ve very well just been leading the singer through the crowd, since the Ray actor has been helping Sela with her budding music career. They appeared together in a Power 106 interview on July 22, which is the same month that Sela made the big move from Utah to Los Angeles.

Katie and Jamie haven’t been seen together since May, a month in which they were photographed together on two separate occasions (which is a lot for this formerly elusive couple). They posed for their first photo as a couple a star-studded event, the Met Gala, on May 6. Two weeks after Hollywood’s prom, Jamie was pictured with Katie outside his hotel in New York City on May 14. However, rumors of a breakup between Katie and Jamie had emerged long before May, thanks to Jamie reportedly saying “I’m single” at an Oscars after-party on Feb. 24.

Following her appearances with Jamie in May, Katie has been focusing on spending quality time with her daughter before school resumes. They twinned in matching jeans for a visit to the School of Law at Fordham University in the Bronx on Aug. 5, and also caught a performance of Moulin Rouge on Broadway at New York’s Al Hirschfield Theatre on Aug. 3.