‘Southern Charm’s Madison Lecroy Breaks Silence On Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez’s Split

Madison LeCroy is speaking out on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s split, after she claimed he DM’ed her while he was with J.Lo.

The woman who appeared to be near the center of the demise of Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s four year relationship is speaking out. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy says that she wishes the pair — who confirmed their breakup on Apr. 15 — “the best” in a statement to Page Six. That outlet was the first to report on J.Lo and Alex’s alleged split on Mar. 12, though the couple said that they were still together and “working through some things” in a joint statement the following day.

“I wish them the best,” Madison told the site. It came a mere hours after Jennifer and Alex told the Today Show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Madison, 30, was linked to Alex, 45, after accusations during Bravo’s Southern Charm reunion in late Jan. 2021 by cast mate Craig Conover. He claimed, “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” Craig alleged. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine…You know why [your ex] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player.”

“Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test,” LeCroy snapped back. “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” Craig then gave the name, which was bleeped out. Though host Andy Cohen noted that the man in question was a “very famous” former baseball star. Madison then explained to Andy that she was the one who was pursued. “He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing…I’ve never seen him [or] touched him.” Soon fans began speculating that the “very famous ex-MLB player” who lived in Miami was none other than Alex Rodriguez.

Madison went on to reveal that she had spoken to Alex, but that there was no physical affair. She told Page Six on Feb. 3, the two had “spoken on the phone. That’s the truth,” she said, continuing, ” He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” and added that she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” calling Alex, “Just an acquaintance.” That same day, a source close to Alex told PEOPLE that, “It’s a B.S. story. Alex has never met her.”

Alex and Jennifer tried to put up a united front following the original Mar. 12 split reports. He even flew to the Dominican Republic where she’s shooting the action rom-com Shotgun Wedding. The pair was seen passionately kissing in photos taken on the back patio of her rental bungalow in the DR on Mar. 17. The white bathrobe clad J.Lo was then photographed reaching her arms in the air in a joyful move, as if she was thrilled to have Alex on the island with her. But in the end it wasn’t enough to save their relationship.