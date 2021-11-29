Breaking News

Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating – Report

Tiffany Haddish, Common
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin GreenFerrari's 60th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 11 Oct 2014Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and Kayla Nicole arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
(L-R) Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover arrives at The 2019 ESPYs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Entertainment Weekly hosts 2018 Pre-Emmy Party Pictured: Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Ref: SPL5024789 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Tiffany Haddish and Common reportedly decided to part ways after she confirmed they were dating in Aug. 2020.

Tiffany Haddish, 41, and Common, 49, have broken up. The lovebirds split because their lives are just too “busy” right now, according to one source. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source told PEOPLE on Nov. 29.

The news comes more than a year after Tiffany confirmed they were dating in an interview on Steve-O‘s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before revealing it was with Common. She also joked about their similarly shaved heads at the time. “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said.

Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish and Common during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tiffany and Common’s reps about their reported split but have yet to receive a response.

Los Angeles, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Common and comedian girlfriend Tiffany Haddish are seen taking home leftovers after their romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Common and Tiffany looked stylish as they coordinated styles for their late night rendezvous. Pictured: Tiffany Haddish, Common BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brandon Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Common Black Lives Matter protests, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jun 2020
Tiffany Haddish 'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' TV special premiere, Arrivals, SLS Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Wearing Walter Collection

Before their reported breakup, Tiffany and Common kept their romance pretty private but were occasionally seen out and about together. The comedian also called the relationship the “best” she’s ever been in during her interview with Steve-O. “It’s the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It really seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”

Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish and Common dated for over a year. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

In March 2021, she also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “things” were “going really well” between them.

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 and became friends at first. [It] “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” she admitted to Steve-O. She further explained that it was only after a virtual date on Bumble that they started a relationship. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” she said.

Not too long after she confirmed their romance, Common gushed over Tiffany during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He called her a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person” and added, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”