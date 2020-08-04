Tiffany Haddish Confirms Romance With Common After Months Of Speculation: ‘I Love Him

After months of keeping fans guessing about her relationship status with Common, Tiffany Haddish finally confirmed that she’s dating the rapper — and it’s serious!

Tiffany Haddish, 40, and Common, 48, are officially an item. The pair’s romance has been speculated about for several months, but Tiffany flat-out admitted that she’s “in a relationship” with Common during an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. She also referred to her romance with Common as the “best relationship [she]’s ever been in.”

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” Tiffany added. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It really seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”

During the interview, Tiffany also dished about her recent hair makeover. In mid-July, she shocked fans by shaving off all of her hair and debuting a completely bald head. She joked with Steve-O about how she and Common are “twins” now because of their matching hairstyles. “[Common] said it was beautiful,” she admitted. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.'”

Tiffany and Common met when they both starred in the 2019 film, The Kitchen. However, she revealed, things didn’t turn romantic until quite a bit of time after that. Earlier this year, they both partnered with Bumble for a virtual dating campaign, and things got more serious from there, which led to them quarantining together amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” Tiffany said, candidly.

Back in March, Tiffany publicly denied rumors of a romance between herself and Common. However, in April, she did a virtual video interview and did not shy away from panning her camera over to Common, which led fans to speculate that they were quarantined together. Turns out, the rumors were true, and these two are SO ON! Both Tiffany and Common have never been married before, and fans are definitely highly supporting this romance, too. We’re here for it!