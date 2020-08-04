Interview
Hollywood Life

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Romance With Common After Months Of Speculation: ‘I Love Him

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Tiffany Haddish 'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' TV special premiere, Arrivals, SLS Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Wearing Walter Collection
Tiffany Haddish 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Galia Lahav
Tiffany Haddish 'Like a Boss' film world premiere, Arrivals, SVA Theater, New York, USA - 07 Jan 2020 Wearing Sergio Hudson, Custom View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After months of keeping fans guessing about her relationship status with Common, Tiffany Haddish finally confirmed that she’s dating the rapper — and it’s serious!

Tiffany Haddish, 40, and Common, 48, are officially an item. The pair’s romance has been speculated about for several months, but Tiffany flat-out admitted that she’s “in a relationship” with Common during an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. She also referred to her romance with Common as the “best relationship [she]’s ever been in.”

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” Tiffany added. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It really seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”

tiffany haddish
Tiffany Haddish stuns in a silver dress on the red carpet. (AP Images)

During the interview, Tiffany also dished about her recent hair makeover. In mid-July, she shocked fans by shaving off all of her hair and debuting a completely bald head. She joked with Steve-O about how she and Common are “twins” now because of their matching hairstyles. “[Common] said it was beautiful,” she admitted. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.'”

Tiffany and Common met when they both starred in the 2019 film, The Kitchen. However, she revealed, things didn’t turn romantic until quite a bit of time after that. Earlier this year, they both partnered with Bumble for a virtual dating campaign, and things got more serious from there, which led to them quarantining together amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” Tiffany said, candidly.

tiffany haddish common
Tiffany Haddish and Common pose on the red carpet at two separate events. (AP Images)

Back in March, Tiffany publicly denied rumors of a romance between herself and Common. However, in April, she did a virtual video interview and did not shy away from panning her camera over to Common, which led fans to speculate that they were quarantined together. Turns out, the rumors were true, and these two are SO ON! Both Tiffany and Common have never been married before, and fans are definitely highly supporting this romance, too. We’re here for it!