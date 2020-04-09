Tiffany Haddish Reveals She’s Quarantining With Common & Fans Think This Confirms They’re Dating

Cedric the Entertainer got the ‘exclusive’ from Tiffany Haddish when the ‘Girls Trip’ star revealed that she’s been quarantining with Common!

Are Tiffany Haddish and Common a #QuarantineCouple? During her FaceTime interview with Cedric the Entertainer on April 8, the Girls Trip actress, 40, revealed that she’s been shaking up with the rapper and Oscar winner, 48, in his home. While chatting with Cedric, Tiffany shifted the camera’s focus over to Common. Cedric, conducting the interview safely in his home, urged Common to “stay safe out there, man” amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced many to quarantine under stay-at-home precautions. Common thanked Cedric for “keeping us laughing,” before Tiffany brought the camera back on her.

Giving Cedric a wink with her tongue sticking out, Tiffany appeared to be more than happy staying in Common’s home for the duration of her quarantine. “That’s the exclusive,” Cedric said in reference to learning Tiffany is staying with Common. “And because we’ve been on quarantine, I can’t get my Depo shots,” Tiffany confessed. Depo is a shot that is a form of birth control. “So, let’s see what happens,” she jokingly added. Cedric, clearly excited, put his finger to his mouth, like Tiffany, signifying that this would be a secret, just between them — and everyone watching their interview! Fans couldn’t help but think that this was the telling sign that Tiffany and Common were romantically together. “Chile Tiffany Haddish and Common Were Spotted Quarantining Does This Confirm That The Two Are Officially Together,” one fan speculated.

It wouldn’t come as a total shock to fans, since Tiffany has made her feelings for Common known. The pair have been spotted together, including on Tiffany’s own Instagram account. And her pal, Wendy Williams, has even tried to play matchmaker for the two. On her Dec. 12 talk show, Wendy revealed that Tiffany once said that Common was “smart and he’s delicious to look at,” which led Wendy to believe that the two would be perfect for each other, especially after Common’s 2019 split from journalist Angela Rye.

“Tiffany is so smart and in my opinion they’d make a great couple and I told her that,” she began. “So Common, I don’t know what you’re going to do, I do not want to be involved. — I’m just passing it along. There is a very very single, accomplished, wealthy, no children, no relationship woman that likes you a whole lot.” From the looks of it, Common may have taken Wendy up on her advice!