Tiffany Haddish Hair Makeover: She Proudly Shows Off Glamorous Bald Head — Before & After Pics

Tiffany Haddish stunned in her gorgeous new selfie, revealing that she’s ‘loving’ her new, bald look! See before & after photos of the ‘Girls Trip’ star.

Tiffany Haddish, 40, is loving her new look! The Girls Trip star was all-smiles in a photo showing off her bald head, shared to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 18. “Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all,” Tiffany began her caption. “The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!” she added. The Los Angeles native — who has been quarantining with Common, 48 — was absolutely glowing in the selfie, showing off her perfect, blemish-free complexion.

On July 8, Tiffany shaved her head via Instagram live — later revealing that she found “three” new moles! “I have three on my head and yes I was excited, but I do have a meat head in the back and a few wrinkles,” she explained to a fan in a comment on her July 18 selfie. “But they are fading away. I think they came about from all the years of my scalp being pulled in all kinds of ways with ponytail, braids, and weaves,” she also wrote.

The new look is a dramatic departure from Tiffany’s usual long hair, which she’s rocked in various styles over the years! “I’m not concerned about getting my hair wet, and that feels good…I don’t have to worry about it,” she also said in her July 8 video. “I’m not trippin’ — you can see my face even better, my neck don’t hurt. Do you know how heavy those locks were?” she explained.

Tiffany’s 6.1 million followers were loving her latest photo, including several of her famous pals who showed some love in the comments! Kelly Rowland gushed, “She don’t need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous!” while Beyoncé‘s mom Tina Lawson added, “You look absolutely gorgeous! I love it,” along with two heart emojis. Fellow comedian Ali Wong also commented, writing “You look beautiful Tiff!!!”