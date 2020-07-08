Tiffany Haddish’s Hair Makeover: She Chops Off Tresses In Dramatic IG Videos — See Her Look Before & After

Tiffany Haddish shaved her head and she looks AMAZING! The actress documented her hair transformation in numerous videos on Instagram, July 7 — and, not only is her commentary epic, but the finished product is even better!

Get a good look at Tiffany Haddish with hair (below), because the days of her long locks are over. The Like A Boss actress, 40, cut off all her hair, like a boss, on Tuesday night, as seen in a series of videos she shared to Instagram. “Cut my hair!” Tiffany labeled her first video, explaining, “I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my scalp. I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my scalp.”

“Today is the day! I’ve been talking about it, now I’m about to be about it. I’m cutting my hair,” she said in the first of three videos on her page. Tiffany began by cutting off individual parts of her hair, as her friend Precious, anxiously watched nearby.

“They told me I can’t just go bald right away. I was talking to some barbers, because my hair has been in these parts, so if I cut it all off, I’m gonna have lines on my scalp,” Tiffany explained, noting that after a few days, she would shave her head completely. At the end of the first video, she gushed over “how good it feels” to brush her hair.

The actress went on to respond to critics who questioned her state of mind over the drastic hair transformation. In a second video, captioned, “For the people that think I lost my mind,” Tiffany explained the reasoning behind chopping off her locks.

“I got some sh-t to say… I’ma cut all of it off… Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m going to cut this hair off because I want to see my scalp.’ Nothing is wrong with my brain you guys, I’m not suffering from no emotional sh-t — nothing,” she confirmed, before adding that shaving her head has been something she’s contemplated for years.

“I know every single part of my body, I know where every single mole is… I want to see my moles. I’ve been counting, I have almost 100 moles all over my body, but how many do I have in my scalp?” the Girls Trip star asked.

For those who questioned Tiffany’s confidence after cutting her hair? — She assured fans that she’s not worried about landing a man without hair. “When I cut off all my hair, I’m still gonna be fine as f–k,” Tiffany said, noting that men “will still try to f–k. They’ll be plenty of d–k for me. And, it will grow back.”

Tiffany went on to explain that “as a Black woman, [your hair takes] a good 2-3 hours of your day” to do, she explained. “It’s a lot of work so I’m taking time off. I’m going to use that same energy I put into my hair into my mind… It’s going to give me more time to work on my body and get everything together.”

In the third video, titled “Cutting more,” Tiffany did exactly that. Her friend Precious took a buzzer to her head to “even out” her scalp and shave off the remaining hair. Once she was able to see some of her scalp, Tiffany pointed out that some of her hair was patchy due to different weaves pulling on her scalp.

As for the finished product? — “That sh-t feels so good!” Tiffany said, clearly satisfied with her shaved head.

Many of Tiffany’s Hollywood friends sang her praises for the bold beauty move. Viola Davis, SZA, Arsenio Hall, Charlamagne Tha God, Fat Joe and many more celebrities left supportive comments under her three videos.