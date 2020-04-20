Kelly Ripa admitted to cutting her own hair and embracing her gray roots while in quarantine when she sat down with husband Mark Consuelos for the Apr. 20 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’.

Kelly Ripa, 49, is not letting quarantine stop her from making sure her blonde locks are trimmed when they need to be! The talk show host revealed that she’s been cutting her own hair with kitchen scissors when she sat down with her husband Mark Consuelos, 49, on the Apr. 20 at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Kelly told Mark on the episode. “I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s…” Her hunky hubby interjected at that point and said, ““I would have stopped you. I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.”

In addition to discussing how she’s handling cutting her hair during the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly discussed her hair coloring struggles and even showed off her gray roots at one point in the episode. “Anybody that follows me on Instagram knows that [my hair] is sprayed,” she explained after admitting Mark “doesn’t have a gray hair on his head.” “And you can kind of see it forcing. It wants to show you. It wants you to see the reality. There, I did it.” Check out the pics of Kelly showing off her gray roots HERE!

Mark went on to talk about how Kelly, who is known for her blonde locks, had been honest with him about her gray hair from the start of their relationship. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” he said to her. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.” Kelly didn’t hesitate to then joke, “Which is probably by the end of the week.”

Kelly has been open about her time staying home by showing off her hair coloring practice and roots in pics and videos on her Instagram and she also recently revealed to borrowing her 18-year-old daughter Lola‘s clothes.