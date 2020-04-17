Kelly Ripa Reveals Secret To ‘Healthy’ Love Life With Mark Consuelos While In Quarantine

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are keeping things hot and heavy! The ‘Live’ host dished on the secrets of their sizzling marriage in a new interview, and Mark was ALL about it.

Nothing’s going to ruin Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ undying attraction for each other — not even a little quarantine. The couple, who have been married since 1996, are still enjoying an incredibly romantic and “healthy” sex life, they revealed in an April 17 interview on Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce. Kelly revealed the secret to still having the hots for each other nearly 25 years later. Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — cover your ears, because your mom’s about to share a little TMI about her private life with dear old dad. “I think we found each other in the right time in our lives,” Kelly explained while talking with host Bruce Bozzi and Andy Cohen. “We were really young. Not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life, but we were really pliable, right?

“Like, we were pliable to each other,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan host continued. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort, and confidence, and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy it.” Mark wholeheartedly agreed. “You check off all the boxes for me,” the Riverdale star told his adoring wife. Bruce was all about his friends’ love. “From my perspective, you guys keep it hot for each other. Some people get lazy… you’re in great form, great shape. You know, all that stuff. You keep it white hot,” he said. It’s true that Kelly and Mark are still extremely into each other. Kelly’s never shy about sharing her thirst for her six-pack laden husband on Instagram, and has even, to her childrens’ dismay, referred to him as “daddy” in the caption of some shirtless pics.

She even shared a little uplifting quarantine content with fans recently: a throwback pic of Mark lounging in a pool in Italy while only wearing a tiny pair of boardshorts. The abs? Next level. The couple also revealed that the longest they’ve ever gone without sex during their marriage is just a few months, when Mark was filming a project in Australia. It was supposed to be seven months, but Kelly flew down “in the middle” to see him! Geez, you crazy kids. Get a room.