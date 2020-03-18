Dina Manzo Leaves Racy Comment About Mark Consuelos’ Shirtless Pic On Kelly Ripa’s Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s shirtless, six-pack baring pic of Mark Consuelos has everyone swooning, including Dina Manzo. The RHONJ alum had the most scandalous thing to say about it.

Dina Manzo, much like the rest of us, totally lost it after seeing a hotter than hot photo of Mark Consuelos. Mark’s wife, Kelly Ripa, posted the sexiest throwback pic of the Riverdale star soaking up the summer sun in Puglia, Italy, and the comments section obviously went wild. The former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took the opportunity to say something astoundingly scandalous when she saw a shirtless Mark wearing just a tiny pair of shorts: “is that hand sanitizer in his pocket or is he just glad to see us?” Well, talk about topical!

It’s cool that Dina’s lusting after Kelly’s husband, though. Kelly basically gave all of her followers permission to do so in her caption! Since we’re all bored to tears while socially distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, the Live host wanted everyone to indulge in a little eye candy. You can do so for yourself below. All of the commenters on the Comments by Bravo post, which spotted Dina’s comment, echoed the RHONJ alum’s racy thoughts. “I zoomed in and I didn’t …. never mind we’re in a crisis I’m gonna mind my own business!” one fan wrote. “‘Hard to say,” another joked.

Kelly is never shy about showing off her hot husband on Instagram, and publicly hitting on him, too. Remember the #daddy moment? Their daughter, Lola Consuelos sure does. Poor Lola, like any teenager, is mortified by her parents’ public flirting. After the 2020 Oscars, Kelly posted a funny boomerang showing her lifting up her ballgown skirt. “Been there,” Mark commented.

“Absolutely repulsive,” Lola commented in response. She’s seen worse — literally. Kelly said on an episode of Live that Lola once walked in on her parents having sex… on her birthday. Poor kid!