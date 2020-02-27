Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Works Out Shirtless In Hot New Vid & Fans Feel ‘Parched’

Kelly Ripa supplied her ‘thirsty’ fans with ‘workout motivation’ — AKA, Mark Consuelos showing off his chiseled abs and impeccable leg raises.

Kelly Ripa, 49, is leaving Instagram in need of a sip of water, ASAP. Fans immediately felt dehydrated after watching a shirtless video of Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos, 48, pumping out a set of leg raises at the gym. “How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty 🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽💦💦,” Kelly captioned the clip, and added the hashtags #workout and #daddy for extra flourish! These weren’t your average set of abdominal exercises. With Mark, each movement also showcased his chiseled abs! The sweaty video, recorded by Kelly herself, left fans sweating themselves — celebrities included.

“#Zaddy and Thank you Kelly!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented, while Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley took a cue from her own MTV nickname to write, “wow.” Meanwhile, other fans felt “parched” and raved over how “lucky” Kelly was. And then there were the followers who were more impressed with Mark’s music taste than his midsection, complimenting his choice to workout to Madonna’s voice.

Meanwhile, Mark was waiting for his and Kelly’s 18-year-old daughter, Lola, to join the chat! “Waiting for @theyoungestyung comment 🤣🤣,” Mark commented under Kelly’s post, tagging their daughter’s Instagram handle. We can only presume Lola’s comment wouldn’t sound as enthused as her parents’ fans, judging by how she reacted to her parents’ last bout of online flirting! On Feb. 10, Kelly shared a Boomerang video of her lifting her Christian Siriano gown to reveal Albert Bianichini, who was hiding underneath the skirt. Mark could relate. “Been there ..,” he commented. Lola’s thoughts on her dad’s cheeky response? “Absolutely repulsive.”

Of course, it looks like Kelly and Mark have no plans to lay off the online flirting. After nearly 24 years of marriage, the parents of three still lavish each other with attention on Instagram — and in-person! Mark gave Kelly a “nice surprise” by showing up to her dressing room on the set of her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and she couldn’t stop gushing over how he smelled like “clean soap.”