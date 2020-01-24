Kelly Ripa Gets Sweet Surprise From Mark Consuelos At Work & Gushes Over How Good He Smells

Mark Consuelos made Kelly Ripa’s day by surprising her at ‘Live’ — and by smelling incredible while he did. She couldn’t get enough of her hot husband in a video posted to Instagram.

Nearly 24 years since they eloped, and Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 48, are still as crazy about each other as ever. Mark made a surprise appearance during a segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan on January 24, much to Kelly’s delight, and her excitement about seeing her smokin’ hot husband was caught on Instagram. Mark joined Kelly backstage in her dressing room, where they were supposed to show fans their outfits. Kelly kept derailing the video, though, by lusting over him. “What are you wearing? You just smell like clean soap always,” Kelly says at one point, while sniffing Mark’s hair. Mark laughs and tries to go back to detailing his outfit. He’s wearing a slim pair of R13 Denim jeans, which he says he has to wash constantly, or they’ll get “too baggy.”

“Oh, are they too baggy for your sculpted body,” Kelly asks while ogling her husband. “Wow, you are dazzling.” After Mark said offhandedly that his facial hair was already growing back after shaving that morning, Kelly quipped, “Well you’re just got testosterone coursing through your — the fact that I’m not pregnant as a 95-year-old woman is a miracle.” So, if it wasn’t clear already, from their frequent TMI on social media, Kelly is extremely into Mark still! The best part of this video is that Kelly was putting the moves on her husband while other people were in the room. Our thoughts are with the Live social media manager/third wheel.

Kelly looked gorgeous in her Alice + Olivia dress, by the way. The red sequined mini dress with puffed sleeves reminded Mark of a figure skating outfit “like Michelle Kwan would wear.” He promises that’s a good thing, though Kelly and the camerawoman didn’t seem so thrilled!

The last time Kelly and Mark got flirty on Instagram was after the Riverdale star got a fresh haircut. The caption on her pic? “#daddy got a haircut. That’s right, i said it. #DADDY”. You heard the woman!