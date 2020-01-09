Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Her Husband Of 24 Years, Mark Consuelos, After His Sexy Haircut: ‘DADDY’

Kelly Ripa flirting with Mark Consuelos on social media is always a good time. The talk show host showed off her husband’s sultry haircut in a new photo, in which she referred to him as “daddy” on January 8. And, Lisa Rinna wants an encore!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the gift that keeps on giving! The couple, who’s known for their adorable PDA, were at it again on Instagram Thursday night. — This time, it was Kelly who did the talking.

The talk show host, 49, showed off the actor, 48, in a new closeup photo after a successful trip to the barber. She captioned the snap with, ” #daddy got a haircut. That’s right, i said it. #DADDY.” And, Kelly’s post caught the attention of family friend, Lisa Rinna.

“Say it again!!!!!,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in the comments. Fans joined in on the fun and praised Mark for his “handsome” side profile and “luscious” locks, as well as his stylish black sweater. The Riverdale star even showed off some subtle scruff.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Kelly Ripa)

Kelly and Mark recently vacationed in Colorado, where they hit the slopes with their 22-year-old son Michael. “They dragged me up here,” joked Kelly in the caption of a family photo in their ski gear.

The couple rang in the New Year together for the 25th time on December 31 — Kelly’s first wearing a turban, she said on Instagram. She shared a cute snap of her cuddled up with Mark, who sported a huge smile.

Kelly and Mark, who often fills in as her co-host on Live With Kelly & Ryan, are parents to sons, Michael, Joaquin, 16 and daughter Lola, 18. The pair wed in 1996 after they met on set of All My Children, where they played love interests. They’ve been one of Hollywood’s beloved couples, especially on the red carpet, for decades. Talk about a real life fairytale!