Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola, 18, Says They’re Online Flirting Is ‘Absolutely Repulsive’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola is so humiliated by her parents flirty remarks to each other on Instagram. Mark commented about getting under Kelly’s skirt, which ‘repulsed’ Lola.

Lola Consuelos is SO not there for her parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ online flirting. The 49-year-old daytime talk show host shared a boomarang video to her Instagram on Feb. 10 that she had taken while covering the Oscars the day prior. It showed Kelly lifting up a layer of her stunning black Christian Siriano ball gown‘s skirt to show Albert Bianichini, the VP of Production & Development for the couple’s Milojo Productions, hiding underneath. Kelly captioned the video, “Oil change” and Mark replied with the saucy comment, “Been there.”

That elicited a big EWWW from their 18-year-old daughter Lola. When the page Comments By Celebs shared Mark’s comment under Kelly’s video, Lola wrote from her private IG account @theyoungestyung, “Absolutely repulsive,” in the comments. One fan named Kate replied to her, “See all parents are embarrassing. Even famous ones. You’re not alone babe😘.” User Heather wrote under Lola’s comment that, “@theyoungestyung was so ready to be offended by this comment 😂😂,” getting a laugh at how mortified she is over her parents’ flirting.

User abtvhd responded to Lola by telling her, “@theyoungestyung You came out of there first Boo! #orsecond,” reminding her where babies come out of. But in the case of Lola and brothers Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, Kelly personally jumped in to make a correction. She wrote to him, “Nobody came out of there. They were all c-sections. Thanks for the memories guys 😂.”

Lola should be pretty used to being embarrassed by her parents’ mad passion by now. In June 2019, Mark filled in for Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and the couple revealed that Lola walked in on them in bed having sex. Kelly wasn’t in the mood and explained that Mark said, “‘But it’s Father’s Day’ and I was like that doesn’t typically conjure up amorous thoughts, but okay.”

Then they heard their bedroom door open and Mark, 48, shouted for whoever it was to close it. Then Lola yelled “Thanks a lot, it’s my birthday,” he said. Not only was it Father’s Day, June 16 was also Lola’s 18th birthday. Kelly added “She shuts the door and yells ‘you just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is grey,’” which Mark confirmed were Lola’s exact words verbatim.