Kelly Ripa, 49, Cozies Up Close To Hubby Mark Consuelos In Off The Shoulder Ball Gown At The Oscars

Simply classic! Kelly Ripa looked like a dream appearing on the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet with her husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 48, are making the 92nd Academy Awards their date night on Feb. 9! The couple appeared on the red carpet together and Kelly was ready to dish on who she was ready to see with her pal Ryan Seacrest! Of course, Kelly had to refuse giving her Live! With Kelly & Ryan co-host a huge as she had “fully body makeup” on! Nevertheless, Kelly looked stunning in her one-shoulder black ball gown, next to her husband of nearly 24-years in his dapper tux!

Kelly shared with Ryan how excited she was to see actress Renee Zellweger on the carpet tonight, noting how much she admires that the actress has a fulfilling life away from her work in front of the cameras. Tonight, Renee is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work as legendary Judy Garland. The eponymous film has another nomination tonight for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for transforming Renee into the classic Hollywood star!

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night! The historic 92nd Academy Awards will feature past winners Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, and Rami Malek all presenting the acting categories. Along with Renee, stars like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and more will be in the audience awaiting to hear if their name will be called! Huge films the likes of 11-time nominee Joker will see what they take home, along with fan favorites like Little Women and more!

While we wish we could sit alongside Kelly and Mark at this year’s ceremony, we’ll enjoy every moment from our comfy seats at home! Continue to check in with HollywoodLife as we keep you up to date on all things Oscar!