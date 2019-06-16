Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola’s 18th Birthday With Slideshow Of Cute Throwback Pics: ‘We Love You So Much’

Lola Conseulos turns 18 years old today, and her mom Kelly Ripa honored her in the sweetest way – through a video with a series of pics on Instagram!

It may be Father’s Day, but it’s also Lola Consuelos’ 18th birthday! The new high school grad was honored by mom Kelly Ripa, 48, in a sweet montage of photos on Instagram. “18 years ago i came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos,” Kelly said, combining the two special days into one. “Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face 😍😍😍😍😍”

Kelly’s video showed pictures of her only daughter throughout the years. The pics were of solo Lola shots, ones with her friends, and of course, with her brothers Michael, 22, Joaquin, 16, and her father, Mark Consuelos, 48. Just a few days before her birthday, Lola graduated from high school! The newly 18-year-old is bound for New York University, taking part in the prestigious Clive Davis music program in the fall.

Before Lola graduated high school, she took part in the quintessential high school activity: prom. The gorgeous brunette chose a green gown with a high leg slit, and was shown with her date on mom Kelly’s Instagram account. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚,” Kelly said, joking about needing “approval” to post pics of her daughter, who has a private Instagram account herself.

While Lola chooses to remain a relatively private figure despite her very famous parents – her mom hosts Live! With Kelly & Ryan, and her dad plays Hiram Lodge on The CW teen drama Riverdale – we’re so proud of the young graduate and hope she has an incredible birthday today!