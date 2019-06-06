Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos, 17, Stuns In Emerald Green Dress For High School Prom

They grow up so fast! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola looks stunning in a green dress in these new pics taken before her high school prom on June 6.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola looked all grown-up and glam before she headed off to her high school prom on June 6. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared two pics on Instagram of the 17-year-old looking sensational in an emerald green dress. Lola – who looks like her mother’s twin – wore a skintight floor-length gown with mid thigh-high split, which wouldn’t be out of place in a classic Hollywood movie.

In one photo Lola struck the perfect pose as she pinned a flower to her date’s tuxedo. In the second photo she stood beside her proud mom in a bedroom. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚,” Kelly, 48, captioned the post. Over on his Instagram page Mark, also 48, shared the mother and daughter photo, adding the caption, “My girls….❤️♥️….#prom.”

Fans of Kelly and Mark, including celebs, gushed about the pics on social media. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, 55, wrote, “🍎🌲 Apple / Tree,” in a nod to the old saying that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Kelly’s BFF and Bravo host Andy Cohen, 51, agreed writing, simply, “GORGEOUS.” As for actress Debi Mazar, 54, she echoed the comment of many fans, by writing, “Oh my Goodness!!! Congrats!!! Lola is a mini brunette you! Seriously good genes!”

Lola is the middle of Kelly and Mark’s three kids. They also have two sons, Michael, 22 (who is the mirror image of the Riverdale actor) and Joaquin, 16. Kelly’s fans love it when she shares pictures of her kids – either current ones or throwback photos. On April 17 she shared a photo taken in 2002 of Michael and Lola posing with the Easter Bunny. Then a toddler, Lola was in tears. “Couldn’t wait ‘til Thursday to throw back to Easter Bunny 2002. I showed you mine. You show me yours,” Kelly captioned the pic, which got more than 89,000 likes. Lola’s prom pics were even more popular. Within three hours of Kelly sharing them the post got more than 163,000 likes.