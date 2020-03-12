See Pic
Kelly Ripa Shares Super Hot Pic Of Husband Mark Consuelos In Italy — 1 Year Before Coronavirus Outbreak

Kelly Ripa gave fans gave fans ‘something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer’ — AKA, Mark Consuelos’ six-pack in Italy.

Kelly Ripa, 49, blessed her 2.7 million Instagram fans with a welcome distraction amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Italy is currently under a nationwide lockdown in response to the rising death toll caused by the COVID-19 disease (triggered by the new coronavirus), Kelly shared a shirtless photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, vacating in the country during simpler times — AKA, the summer of 2019!

“#tbt Last summer in Puglia. Something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Kelly cheekily captioned the photo, which was of course a reference to her husband’s impeccable abs. They were on full display as he lounged on a pool float in a sparkling pool. Puglia, where the photo was snapped, is a coastal town (also known as Apulia) in southeastern Italy.

Italy is the second country to be hit the hardest by the new coronavirus, with China (the source of the new strain) being first. As of March 12, there have been a total of 1,016 deaths and 15,113 total reported COVID-19 cases (with 1,258 previously infected people now recovered), according to the BBC. This is sad news for Mark, given that the Riverdale star — who is half Italian — spent some of his childhood in Italy. The CW star and his wife even visited Mark’s childhood home in Italy during their 2019 summer vacation!

Pandemic or no pandemic, Kelly loves sharing shirtless content of her hot husband. She gave her Instagram followers “#workoutmotivation” via a video of Mark doing leg raises at the gym on Feb. 27. Their 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, isn’t a fan of her parents’ affinity for social media flirting, though! She even called their affectionate online banter “absolutely repulsive” in one instance on Feb. 10. Whether you agree or not, at least Kelly knows how to make fans laugh, even amid a legitimate crisis.