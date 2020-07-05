Dwyane Wade’s Hair Makeover: He Debuts Fiery Red ‘Do On The Back Of His Head — Before & After

He’s done it again! Dwyane Wade lit up social media after he showed off his latest hairstyle which left his millions of fans completely speechless.

Dwyane Wade, 38, has changed his hair game up a couple of times in quarantine although his latest just might be his greatest. The NBA legend posted a video on Saturday, July 4, where he gave props to an up and coming guy in the game named Jared Esguerra who was responsible for his newest ‘do. “Yo y’all know I like to do stuff with my hair so I dyed it back black, you know keep it professional, but I was checking out Complex one day and I see this young, I don’t want to call him a kid, a young man that did this dope art on the back of some heads so I reached out to him, see if he could come over and create some magic together,” he said in the footage.

That magic was definitely created as Jared literally put a work of art in the former of fire on the back of his head! “@jaredesg thank you for coming thru and bringing that fire! 17 years old with this kinda talent,” Dwyane captioned the pics/videos which left fellow sports stars like Victor Cruz completely stunned.

Fans had a similar reaction back in late May when the award-winning baller partially died his locks hot pink. He doubled down on how amazing it looked by striking a fierce pose for the camera that caught the attention of many including singer/actress Janelle Monae.

Self-isolation for Dwyane also included a ton of romantic moments with his stunning wife Gabrielle Union. The Bring It On star radiated a ton of beauty when she posted an intimate photo of them inside with her rocking a strapless polka dot dress.

Gabrielle, who has done an amazing job at turning heads for years, has been easily continuing that tradition itself as of late. She looked absolutely amazing in just a blue bikini in April during a romantic swim with her beau.