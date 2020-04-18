Gabrielle Union, 47, Stuns In A Blue Bikini While Cuddling Up To Husband Dwyane Wade By The Pool

Gabrielle Union could not have looked more sexy during her time in self-isolation with her husband Dwyane Wade.

Staying at home never looked so good. Gabrielle Union, 47, showed off her amazing assets during a romantic swim with her hubby Dwyane Wade, 38, on Friday, April 17. The Bring It On actress posted a set of Instagram photos (taken by their daughter Zaya Wade, 12) where the couple cuddled up amid a gorgeous sunny backdrop. Gabrielle looked absolutely stunning in a blue bikini that showed off her amazing body with her hair kept up in a wrap. Dwyane, meanwhile, put his fantastic physique on display in just a pair of board shorts with a gold chain around his neck. “Home,” she captioned the pics along with two heart emojis. Fans, of course, were impressed, with many commenting on how “beautiful” they looked together.

Gabrielle’s time in quarantine has been filled with many memorable moments that range from sexy to downright adorable. Fans once again could not stop gushing over her beauty when she posted a video of her rocking her natural, curly hair on Tuesday, April 2. “When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon… #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness,” she captioned the footage.

Let’s not forget about her and Dwyane’s daughter Kaavia James, 1, who is always doing something either cute or hilarious for social media to enjoy. The proud mom took to Instagram on Saturday, March 28, to post a series of pics that showed the tot having a wonderfully fun time in the bathtub and it was incredibly precious. In the pics, the bundle of joy can be seen smiling and making funny faces while her head is full of soapy suds.

Kaavia is far from the only celebrity baby who appears to be having a blast while everyone is home. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 2, has been blissfully enjoying being at her house by doing everything from jumping on her trampoline, blowing bubbles into the wind and running around her massive playhouse!