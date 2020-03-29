Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James, 1, Makes Adorable Faces During Bathtime — See Pics

Gabrielle Union shared some of the cutest photos of her one-year-old daughter Kaavia full of soapy suds and smiles when she was giving her a bath.

Gabrielle Union, 47, had a memorable moment with her cute-as-a-button daughter Kaavia, 1, on Mar. 28! The proud mom took to Instagram to post a series of pics that showed the tot having a wonderfully fun time in the bathtub and it was incredibly adorable. In the pics, the bundle of joy can be seen smiling and making funny faces while her head is full of soapy suds. A hand, which is presumably Gabrielle’s is touching her face as her baby girl she wears what looks like a very expensive necklace in one pic. Gabrielle tagged the Instagram page dedicated to Kaavia in the caption for the post along with three black hearts.

Fans shared loving comments in the the comments section of the post and most of them were in awe at the beautiful Kaavia. “What a great little person,” one follower wrote. “OMG TOO CUTE FOR WORDS!!! 😍😍,” wrote another. “She is always a mood 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” a third joked while many others left red heart emojis.

Gabrielle is known for often posting pics and videos of Kaavia, whose father is Dwyane Wade, 38. On Mar. 26, she posted a memorable video of her blowing kisses and many fans were quick to point out how much she looked just like her daddy. Before that, on Mar. 20, the actress posted a different video of Kaavia getting scared after Dwyane asked her where her mommy went and she snuck up in front of her. The sweet mini-me let out an adorable squeal and made everyone in the room laugh.

Whether Kaavia is getting clean in the tub or just sitting and relaxing with her doting parents, she always knows how to get attention for being amazing. We look forward to seeing more pics and videos of her cuteness soon.