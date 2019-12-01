Gallery
9 Cutest Mother-Daughter Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Backgrid
Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19
Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.
Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are quite the mother-daughter duo. These two are inseparable and have the cutest mommy-daughter moments while out and about.

True Thompson, 1, is the apple of Khloe Kardashian’s eye. Ever since True was born in April 2018, Khloe has been her happiest self. She loves being a mom to True and these two go everywhere together. Khloe, 35, always puts True first and that’s what makes her such a great mom. She never sacrifices time with True.

Khloe wants True to experience everything. She frequently takes her adorable daughter out and about on errands. From the Calabasas Farmers Market to a trip to Barnes & Noble, True is always by Khloe’s side. During one outing to Barnes & Noble, True was seen carrying an adorable Elmo stuffed animal. When Khloe and True stepped out for another outing in Nov. 2019, True carried her Elmo around with her while Khloe pushed her in a stroller.

Khloe is absolutely smitten with True. Her Thanksgiving post was an emotional one and all about True. “Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!” Khloe captioned a sweet Instagram photo of True.

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian holds baby True while out in Calabasas. (Backgrid)
Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson get all bundled up for their walk. (Backgrid)

Khloe recently appeared on an episode of The Real and opened up about how she’s not focused on finding a man at all right now. Her #1 priority is being a mom to True. “I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it,” Khloe said.