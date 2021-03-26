See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Cuddles With Daughter True, 2, In Her Commercial Debut: Watch

khloe
Nurtec ODT
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

True Thompson is truly her mother’s daughter! The two-year has appeared in her first TV commercial alongside mom Khloe Kardashian.

Talk about a business woman in the making! Little True Thompson has appeared in her first TV commercial at the tender age of two, promoting a product from Nurtec ODT. The daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made her commercial debut during the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashiansand was seen snuggling up to her mom in the sweet spot. “My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!” the proud mom-of-one tweeted, promoting the medication, which is an “orally-dissolving tablet used for the acute treatment of migraine in adults,” according to their website.

khloe

In the ad, Khloe was fed popcorn by little True, as the pair cuddled on the couch, and even shared a sweet kiss. It comes amid drama between True’s parents, which was talked about during the recent episode of KUWTK.  “Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the gram,” Khloe said to Scott Disick, referencing his August 28 Instagram comment, in which he said Tristan was “a lucky man” in the comments section of Khloe’s Good Swim bikini pic.

“I posted a photo on my Instagram to promote Good American and Scott left a comment that ‘Tristan is a lucky man.’ Then I’m getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers,’” Khloe said in a confessional. “Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott’s comment just to try to get rid of all this unnecessary drama.”

khloe

Despite her relationship struggles with Tristan, Khloe has been open about trying to give True a sibling. The reality star previously confirmed that she’s “made embryos” with True’s dad. “Hopefully, they will all be healthy and perfect to move forward with a pregnancy,” Khloe said to Kim in a recent KUWTK clip. “If the girl doesn’t take, that’s because God said it wasn’t time for you to have a girl.”