Khloe Kardashian Cuddles With Daughter True, 2, In Her Commercial Debut: Watch

True Thompson is truly her mother’s daughter! The two-year has appeared in her first TV commercial alongside mom Khloe Kardashian.

Talk about a business woman in the making! Little True Thompson has appeared in her first TV commercial at the tender age of two, promoting a product from Nurtec ODT. The daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made her commercial debut during the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and was seen snuggling up to her mom in the sweet spot. “My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!” the proud mom-of-one tweeted, promoting the medication, which is an “orally-dissolving tablet used for the acute treatment of migraine in adults,” according to their website.

In the ad, Khloe was fed popcorn by little True, as the pair cuddled on the couch, and even shared a sweet kiss. It comes amid drama between True’s parents, which was talked about during the recent episode of KUWTK. “Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the gram,” Khloe said to Scott Disick, referencing his August 28 Instagram comment, in which he said Tristan was “a lucky man” in the comments section of Khloe’s Good Swim bikini pic.

“I posted a photo on my Instagram to promote Good American and Scott left a comment that ‘Tristan is a lucky man.’ Then I’m getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers,’” Khloe said in a confessional. “Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott’s comment just to try to get rid of all this unnecessary drama.”

Despite her relationship struggles with Tristan, Khloe has been open about trying to give True a sibling. The reality star previously confirmed that she’s “made embryos” with True’s dad. “Hopefully, they will all be healthy and perfect to move forward with a pregnancy,” Khloe said to Kim in a recent KUWTK clip. “If the girl doesn’t take, that’s because God said it wasn’t time for you to have a girl.”