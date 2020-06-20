Gabrielle Union, 47, Stuns In Strapless Polka Dot Dress While Cuddling Up To Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union celebrated Juneteenth while looking radiant with her husband Dwyane Wade as the two cozily posed for some attractive mirror selfies that she posted to Instagram.

Gabrielle Union, 47, and Dwyane Wade, 38, proved they’re one of the most gorgeous couples in the world when they posed for their latest Instagram selfies! The actress shared the pics, which also included solo pics of herself, to her page on June 19 aka Juneteenth and let everyone know she was celebrating her and her husband’s race on the special day. “Black 🖤🖤🖤 Black ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#Juneteenth,” her caption for the post read.

In the stunning photos, Gabrielle is wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress with multi-colored polka dots that is sleeveless on one side and Dwyane is wearing a black T-shirt and pants. They are standing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a bathroom and Gabrielle is cuddling close to the hunk as he stands behind her and smiles for the snapshots.

Gabrielle’s solo shots from the same shoot have her looking equally as pretty and showing off her silly and strong sides as well. In one pic, she’s playfully sticking out her tongue and in another, she’s holding onto her long braids and giving off a confident stare.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the memorable pic and there were plenty of positive responses. “I am obsessed with y’all!!!! ❤️,” one follower wrote. “These pictures are cute!” another one exclaimed. Other followers expressed their love with heart emojis of all different colors.

We love seeing photos of Gabrielle and Dwyane whenever they decide to share them and it’s even more of a treat when their kids are included too! The proud parents share their one-year-old daughter Kaavia together and Dwyane has three kids from previous relationships, including sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, and daughter Zaya, 13.

Gabrielle often posts adorable photos and videos that show a growing Kaavia adorably spending time with her parents on all different occasions. The baby girl has been known to give off a hilarious “unbothered” expression in posts and it’s become an ongoing joke in her mom’s world. Ellen DeGeneres also made a joke about how “serious” Kaavia is when the tot appeared with Gabrielle in a video from home on the talk show on May 3.