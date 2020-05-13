Gabrielle Union, 47, Stuns In A Rainbow Bikini While High-Fiving Kaavia, 1, During Backyard Picnic

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James are the ultimate mother-daughter duo in a new photo the actress shared to Instagram on May 11! They enjoyed an outdoor picnic, which Gabrielle gushed over in a heartfelt caption dedicated to Kaavia!

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James kicked off the week with some fun in the sun! The L.A.’s Finest actress, 47, and her 1-year-old daughter were all smiles during a picnic in the backyard of their LA home on Monday. Gabrielle, who showed off her amazing figure in a striped bikini, credited Kaavia for filling her days with “love and light.”

“You got this girl. I got your back. Sometimes a well timed high five is enough to get you through to the next day. Love & light good people,” the Welcome to the Party author captioned her post, which uplifted some of her famous friends.

“Love n Light,” The Real co-host, Jeannie Mai commented, along with three pink heart emojis. Olympic swimmer, Simone Manuel added, “Little Mermaid!” about Kaavia, who’s become a skilled swimmer. Gabrielle has mentioned her daughter’s love for the water and continues to post impressive videos on Instagram of the 1-year-old swimming underwater.

(Photo credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Gabrielle showed off her toned abs, legs and arms in the outdoor photo. The Bring It On alum, who’s known to get her sweat on daily with husband Dwyane Wade, recently admitted that she took a break from the gym.

“Took almost 2 months off, now to build it back,” she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story video in March. Now that it’s mid-May, it’s evident that she has “built it back” up.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have been urging their millions of social media followers to stay fit with them during quarantine. The power couple teamed by with the app, FitOn, which offers free online workouts.